Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita-Vicky To Jigna Vora, Meet The 17 Contestants

Salman Khan is back with the 17th edition of Bigg Boss. The “First Day First Show” saw Salman grooving to some of his hit numbers like Humka Peeni Hai, Bang Bang, Chori Chori Chupke Se and Allah Duhai Hai among others. On the grand premiere episode, which was on Sunday, Salman welcomed 17 celebrity contestants. The makers have, this time, divided the contestants into “Dil”, “Dimag” and “Dum” categories. In each category, the contestants will be given some special powers. Bigg Boss 17, which is one of the most loved reality shows, will air on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On weekends, the show will air at 9 pm. Fans can watch the 24*7 live streaming on JioCinema.

Now, let's take a look at all the contestants of Bigg Boss 17:

Mannara Chopra

Actress and model Mannara Chopra is the “Sadasya number 1” of Bigg Boss season 17. Mannara is global icon Priyanka Chopra's cousin. She marked her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri's 2014 film Zid.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was the second to enter the BB house. FYI: Munawar was the winner of Kangana Ranaut's OTT show Lock Upp season 1.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

“Real-life partners” Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are all set to dish out couple goals inside the house. Aishwarya is the second runner-up of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Fans have seen Neil and Aishwarya share screen space in dailysoap Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Navid Sole

Navid Sole, the fifth contestant, is a UK-based pharmacist. Navid is a “Sassy pharmacist,” as per his Instagram bio.

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal is a travel vlogger and YouTuber. He has more than 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sana Raees Khan

Supreme Court lawyer Sana Raees Khan's entry has made heads turn. Fans are excited to see how she handles things inside the house. FYI: Sana was Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Jigna Vora

Former Indian journalist Jigna Vora's dynamics inside the house will be exciting to watch. Hansal Mehta's Scoop was based on Jigna's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The much-loved TV couple, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, are all set to exhibit their unfiltered side on the show. The couple got married in 2021.

Soniya Bansal

Soniya Bansal made her acting debut in Game 100 Crore Ka, alongside Shakti Kapoor and Rahul Roy. The actress is expected to make an impact with her stint in the reality show.

Firoza Khan

Firoza Khan, also known as “Khanzaadi”, is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Assam. She has previously appeared on MTV Hustle 2.0.

Sunny Arya

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai is known for his out-of-the-box content on social media.

Rinku Dhawan

Remember Chhaya Agarwal essayed by Rinku Dhawan played the role of Chhaya in the hit dailysoap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Arun Mashettey

Arun Mashettey is a popular YouTuber gamer from Hyderabad.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya

Udaariyan actors Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are being dubbed as the most controversial Jodi this season.

Bigg Boss 16 was won by rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up.