Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Gets Emotional Talking About Ex-Girlfriend Isha Malviya

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's relationship status has become the talk of the town. The ex-couple, who came face to face for the first time since their break up, are leaving no chance to point fingers at each other. Well, the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram shows a different side of Abhishek Kumar. The TV actor gets emotional as he talks about his Udaariyaan co-star Isha. He says, "Aur abhi meri situation ye hai ke main usey [Isha] ignore kar raha hoon. Kahin na kahin dusri ladkiyon se baatein karke, mujhe aisa lagta hai tha woh mujhe cure kar raha hai. But main jab usko dekh leta hoon [Right now, I am trying to ignore Isha by talking to other women inside the house. I think this is helping me.]…that time my body starts shivering. When I try to control my mind and emotions, my body starts shivering. I keep thinking, why did we fall apart? And if we were separated, why destiny got us together under one roof.”

He added, “I had even told Isha 'to give 10 years to your career and then marry me.' I am ready to marry her. I like her so much. If you speak to people on 'Udaariyaan' you will get to know how madly I was in love with her. Now, I'm getting hurt a lot. I am not able to tolerate it." The text attached to the video read, “Abhishek ke pyaar, ikraar aur takraar ki yaadon ne kiya usse sad. [Abhishek is sad as he walks down memory lane.]”

The promo comes days after Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shared a video on social media and said that Abhishek Kumar is “lying”. The text attached to her video read, “Bhut jhuta hai bhai yeh, Abhishek toh. Ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game [Abhishek is a liar. He is trying to fool the audience.]”

Archana Gautam also exposed the Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya FAKE love-hate relationship. #BiggBoss_Tak#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/n2igGDKFSI — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema 24*7.