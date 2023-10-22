'Happiest Birthday Tisha,' Priyanka Chopra Writes In Note For Cousin Parineeti

Parineeti with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Happy birthday Parineeti Chopra. The actress celebrates her 35th birthday today. On Sunday morning, Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture with her cousin on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha (Parineeti's nickname). Hope you are surrounded by so much love and joy today and always." The closest Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti got to sharing screen space together was when they dubbed for the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively for the Hindi rendition of the Disney film Frozen 2 a couple of years back.

See Priyanka's wish here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra, who was MIA at Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's wedding, shared a post for her and she wrote, "Picture perfect...Sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family Raghav Chadha ... hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.