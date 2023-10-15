Nick Jonas' New Pic With Wife Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie Has The Internet's Heart

Nick Jonas with Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas is a doting dad to his little one Malti Marie and his latest Instagram entry stands as proof. The singer-actor, who has been performing all across the United States, was joined by his cheer squad wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie at his recent concert. On Sunday, Nick Jonas treated his fans to some endearing pictures of himself with his daughter Malti Marie and wife Priyanka Chopra from his concert. He kept the caption sweet and simple. It read, "Bring your family to work day." Nick's post received big love from the Internet. Fans flooded his comment section with adorable messages. One fan wrote, "We love seeing your beautiful family," while another gushed, "So adorable and cute!!! Show was amazing yesterday."

See what Nick Jonas posted below:

Meanwhile, a fan page shared some unseen videos from the concert on Saturday. In one such video, we can see Nick holding Malti's hands from the stage while Malti is seated on Priyanka's lap. She can be seen grooving to the music and clapping as mom Priyanka watches on. The fan page captioned the video, "Awww Malti wanted to go with daddy." Take a look at the video here:

Priyanka wore a pretty dress for the concert while little Marie can be seen with noise cancelling headphones on. Here's another video of Nick, Priyanka and Malti enjoying together:

In another video, we can see Nick's brother Joe Jonas holding Malti's hands. The caption read, "Malti and Joe."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. They welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy last year.