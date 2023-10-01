Inside Pic From Parineeti Chopra's Choora Ceremony. Courtesy - Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra

Picture was shared by Madhu Chopra. (Courtesy: drmadhuakhourichopra )

Global star Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra just made our Sunday a whole lot better by sharing this lovely unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra from her choora ceremony last week. The Kill Dil actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur last Sunday. Now, almost a week after the wedding festivities wrapped up, Madhu Chopra treated fans on Sunday to a lovely picture of Parineeti from her choora ceremony . In the picture, we can see the 34-year-old actress flashing her brightest smile while posing for the camera in a lovely yellow salwar suit. Sharing the picture on her Instagram feed, Parineeti's aunt Madhu Chopra wrote, "Happy bride at her choora ceremony."

A reaction from Parineeti is awaited. Meanwhile, take a look at the post below:

On Friday, Parineeti shared snippets from their wedding alongside a special song O piya that she sung and recorded for her husband Raghav Chadha. The video begins with Parineeti hiding from the baaraat. "Oh my god, it's happening," she screams with happiness. The video also features her bridal entry, and the jaimala ceremony. Reacting to the adorable video, Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed... Your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life...Our life...Thank you Mrs Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

This is how Raghav Chadha reacted to the video:

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words ... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive. Composer - Gaurav Dutta. Lyrics - Gaurav Dutta, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur. Produced by - Nabeel and Sunny M.R and of course thank youuu to my entire team who made this day extra special." In the comments section, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, "Dudeeeeee. Okay emotional max. Parineeti Chopra you look cute-ish. Raghav Chadha handsome af." Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti's bridal outfit, dropped heart emojis. "Sooooo beautiful," read Neha Dhupia's comment.

Here is the video we are talking about:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

The couple also shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."