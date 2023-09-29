Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Gift Has Become The 'Soundtrack' Of Raghav Chadha's Life

Parineeti shared the video. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Welcome to the world of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The couple got married in Udaipur in the presence of friends and family on September 24. Days after their marriage, Parineeti Chopra shared an inside video from their wedding festivities. The video encapsulates precious moments consisting of groom's sehrabandi, sindoor daan, saat phere and jaimala exchange. The video begins with a tour of the wedding venue. As soon as the groom makes an entry with his baraat, we can see Parineeti calling Raghav by his name from upstairs and hiding behind someone after that. She can be heard saying, "He's only looking up. Don't move, don't move..." Parineeti's excitement can be felt in the video as she almost verges on screaming in the video, "It's happening."

The most exciting part of the video was the announcement, saying Parineeti specially created and sang a song titled O Piya for Raghav Chadha. In the video we can see, while Parineeti walking down the aisle, the song plays in the background. Parineeti can be seen lip-syncing at the wedding too. The video has several emotional moments as well. At one point, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra can be seen wiping his eyes. Parineeti looked the happiest bride during all wedding rituals. The video ends with newlyweds holding a white umbrella and sharing tender moments.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, "To my husband... The most important song I've ever sung... walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I eve say...O Piya, chal Chalein aa" and dropped a heart emoji. Congratulatory messages started to pour in. Manish Malhotra, the official couturier of Parineeti, dropped heart emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Sooo beautiful." Singer Harrdy Sandhu wrote, "Khoobsurat."

Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the same video on his Instagram feed, Raghav Chadha wrote, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

Take a look at the video here:

A day after their wedding in Udaipur, Parineeti and Raghav treated their Instafam to inside pictures from the venue and they are all pretty. They wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."