Kalki 2898 AD Update: Another Teaser Of Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama. Big Announcement Coming Soon

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

A new day, a new update about Kalki 2898 AD. The creators have released a new video, teasing a major announcement scheduled for Saturday (April 27) at 5 PM. In the video, shared on the official Instagram page, Amitabh Bachchan's character is seen sporting long hair and a bearded look, dressed in rugged attire. His face is covered in bandages. The actor reaches towards a shivalinga and says, “Ab mera samay aa gya hai. Mere antim yudh ka samay aa gya hai. [Now is my time. The time for my final battle has come.]” Subsequently, a text flashes on the screen: “Stay tuned tomorrow at 5 PM.” The caption of the video reads, “The time has come! Announcement at 5 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Before this video, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD dropped another poster revealing the details of Amitabh Bachchan's character. In the film, Big B will play the role of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya (a key character in the Mahabharata). In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan's character is standing with a long stick. The text atop the poster reads, “Dwaparyug se dashavatar ki pratiksha kar raha hu. Dronacharya ka putr, Ashwatthama [Awaiting the arrival of Dashavatar from Dwaparyug. Son of Dronacharya, Ashwatthama.]”

Amitabh Bachchan had posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience of working in Kalki 2898 AD. The veteran star wrote, “T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..”

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The mythology-inspired sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Backed by Aswini Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.