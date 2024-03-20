On Deepika Padukone's New Post, Ranveer Singh Dropped This Comment

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Let's just admit it – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone should get the cutest couple trophy. Time and again, they have set couple goals and left us in awe. Oh, and, when Deepika posted a picture from her salon session Ranveer couldn't stop but drop a comment that read "cute". In the picture shared on Instagram, the actress is seen with her new haircut with the stylist standing behind her. We must say, her gorgeous cut is setting major goals. Deepika captioned the post with the hashtag, “Missed My Long Hair” and used a haircut and a happy face emoji in her caption. Actress Chaitra Latha wrote, “Why so beautiful,” and dropped a black heart.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018 in Italy. A few weeks ago, the couple announced their first pregnancy on Instagram and revealed that the due date is in September 2024. In the caption, the duo wrote nothing but used folded hands and evil eye emoji.

In October last year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared together as guests on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the show, Ranveer shared the story of how he proposed to Deepika. He said, "So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared screen space in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Cirkus. Up next, they will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.