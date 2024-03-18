Mukesh Khanna On Ranveer Singh Playing Shaktimaan: 'A Person With Such Kind Of Image Can Never...'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Is Ranveer Singh the new Shaktimaan? The reports started making rounds after Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing the titular superhero in the hit TV show, announced that he will be making a three-film series based on the superhero. Now, the actor has finally addressed the reports in an elaborate post on Instagram. Mukesh Khanna said, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? [From the last few months, rumours have it that Ranveer Singh would portray Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I remained silent. But when channels started announcing that Ranveer had been signed, I had to speak up. And, I have said that no matter how big a star he is, a person with such kind of image can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next].”

Mukesh Khanna has also shared a video on his YouTube channel — Bheeshm International – to express his disappointment. The actor said, “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle.”

In June last year, Mukesh Khanna shared an update about the upcoming Shaktimaan film, reported Hindustan Times. He had said, “Contract has been signed. Ye bohot bade level ki film hai. One film would cost ₹200-300 crore and it will be made by Sony Pictures, the one, who made Spider-Man.”

Even at that time, Mukesh Khanna had refused to comment on who would play Shaktimaan on screen. "What I can say is I am not supposed to do any appearance in Shaktimaan's get-up now. I have to stop because they don't want any comparison. But the film is coming, very soon there will be a final announcement, where you will know who will be in it, who will direct it. It is being made on an international level, as it deserves to be,” he added.