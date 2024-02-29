Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy. Baby Due In September

Ranveer Singh pictured with Deepika Padukone.(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Big news from Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a simple post with the due date - September 2024 - and baby-related icons. No caption was needed except a string of emojis. The comments thread on Deepika's post exploded instantly. Her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your best production yet." "Congratulations," wrote Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor. Varun Dhawan shared a series of hearts. "Welcome to the best hood ever," wrote mom-of-two Neha Dhupia.

See the post here:

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs recently. Deepika, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 after dating for a few years. They had a destination wedding in Italy followed by receptions in Mumbai and Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

The actors have co-starred in films like Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They recently appeared together in a much-discussed episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has two big films coming up - Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Singham Returns in which she joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Singham Returns will also feature Ranveer Singh who will reprise his role as Simmba Bhalerao. Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for which he received rave reviews.