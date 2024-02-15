On Valentine's Day 2024, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Spotted Shooting For An Ad

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: bTeamDeepikaMY_)

A new picture featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh from an ad shoot on Valentine's Day is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. In the picture we are talking about, the celeb couple can be seen twinning in white outfits. In the photo, which was shared on Reddit, both Deepika and Ranveer can be seen sitting on a couch, smiling widely. They are seen posing for the photo with one of the crew members. The person shared the photo with the caption, “Bringing in Valentine's by shooting with the most adorable couple.”

This is the post we are talking about:

Recently, a video of the couple from their Belgium trip went viral across social media platforms. In the video we are talking about, The Cocktail star can be seen walking inside a clothing store with a bunch of clothes hanging on her arm while Ranveer can be seen walking behind her. Ranveer and Deepika walked hand-in-hand after stepping out of the mall. Ranveer and Deepika were in Belgium in November last year for their fifth wedding anniversary.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at BAFTA Awards this year. The actress shared the list of presenters on her Instagram story and she simply wrote, "Gratitude." Other presenters include football legend David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel and Idris Elba.

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Deepika Padukone, who is a regular attendee at international events, was also one of the presenters at last year's Academy Awards.