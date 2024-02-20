Deepika Padukone's Breakfast In Bed - A Photo Series

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Please do not disturb Deepika Padukone. The actress, who was one of the presenters at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards this year, is enjoying some "me time" in her hotel room. Proof? Just head straight to her Instagram timeline. Deepika has dropped a happy album in which she can be seen enjoying breakfast in bed. In the photos, the actress is lying on the bed as she relishes the yummy spread. The meal tray includes sliced fruits, a basket with two different types of bread, two bowls of what appears to be hummus and a small bowl of beans. Sharing the set of pictures, Deepika wrote, “Behind every picture-perfect moment, is a whole lot of fun!”

This year's BAFTA Awards took place at London's Royal Festival Hall. During the Sunday night event, Deepika Padukone presented director Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for the Polish historical drama The Zone Of Interest. Deepika looked stunning in a white Sabyasachi saree paired with a matching backless blouse.

For those unaware, The Zone Of Interest is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It centres around German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss and his attempts to build a life with his wife near the German Auschwitz concentration camp.

In a viral video from the BAFTA ceremony, Deepika Padukone is seen announcing the award for the Best Film Not In The English Language. She said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand film also featured Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.