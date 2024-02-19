BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone's Presenter Speech Goes Viral - 'Alps To The Andes...'

Deepika Padukone at the BAFTAs 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards this year, which was held in London's Royal Festival Hall. At the award ceremony that was held on Sunday night, the Fighter star presented director Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for the Polish historical drama The Zone Of Interest. For the big night, the actress was seen wearing a gorgeous white saree with a matching backless blouse from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi.

ICYDK, The Zone Of Interest is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It follows the life of German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a life with his wife in a new house which is next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp.

In a viral video from the BAFTA ceremony, Deepika Padukone can be seen presenting the award for the Best Film Not In The English Language. She can be heard saying, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest."

This is the viral video we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone presenting the Film Not in the English Language Award at the #BAFTA2024

Mother is making me proud #DeepikaPadukonepic.twitter.com/7xRWXe0pwa — Dp_Pcc ❤️ (@crazen_paltan) February 18, 2024

The actress also posted a series of photos of her look for the night on her Instagram feed. Director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji below her post:

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post below:

Earlier on Sunday, celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani posted a pre-BAFTA picture of herself with Deepika Padukone, captioned: "BAFTA mornings. Sweating it out before she takes centre stage."

Coming back to the BAFTAs, Deepika Padukone joined a line-up of presenters including Hugh Grant, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba and Andrew Scott. Meanwhile, director Christopher Nolan's biopic film Oppenheimer dominated the BAFTA Film Awards this year with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards. Next in line was Poor Things, which won a total of five awards including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Make Up and Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects.