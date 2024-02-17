Huma Qureshi On Deepika Padukone Getting Trolled For Her 'Dating' Comment On Koffee With Karan 8: 'Ridiculous'

Images instagrammed by Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi. (courtesy: Huma Qureshi)

Deepika Padukone faced significant backlash after her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the show, the actress revealed that until her now-husband Ranveer Singh proposed to her, they were allowed to see other people, but they always found their way back to each other because no one excited her more than him. Ranveer Singh was also present with Deepika in that episode. Following this revelation, a segment of the Internet began trolling Deepika. Recently, during a conversation on the podcast AfterHours with All About Eve, actress Huma Qureshi shared her opinion about the trolling Deepika had to endure. Huma expressed, “Ab kya bol sakte hai, [what can we say] ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don't know what it is, I don't think anyone knows what it is.”

Huma Qureshi continued: “We are in a trolling culture. Black pehna hai to troll karo, black nahi pehna hai to troll karo. [If someone is wearing black, troll, if someone is not wearing black, troll them] You know, what I mean”

During her appearance at Koffee With Karan Season 8, Deepika Padukone said, ''I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in the SonyLIV series Maharani Season 3. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is currently running in cinemas. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features Hrithik Roshan in the male lead role.