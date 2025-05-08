Deepika Padukone Reveals She Had A Complicated Pregnancy: "I Went Through A Lot"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their child in September, last year. They have named their daughter, Dua. Months later, Deepika has revealed that she had a complicated pregnancy. In a conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika reflected upon her journey during pregnancy and as a new mother. She shared she faced significant difficulties in her last trimester.

"I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery," Deepika shared about her journey.

Sharing how they have decided their daughter's name, Deepika said, "I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit... It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us."

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. On Diwali, they shared the first glimpse of their baby daughter and revealed her name.

They also shared the thought behind her name. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

On the work front, Ranveer has Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika's next potential project might be with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King, though she hasn't officially confirmed it yet. Her last release was Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD.