BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone's Saree OOTN Gave The Internet Shantipriya Vibes

Images Instagrammed by Deepika (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Desi girl Deepika Padukone repped India and how at the 77th British Academy Film Awards held in London last night. Deepika presented an award at the ceremony – Best Film Not In The English Language won by director Jonathan Glazer's The Zone Of Interest – in a pale shimmering Sabyasachi saree, her hair up and the smoky eyes she favours as her beauty look. The Internet reviewed Deepika's outfit and found it flawless. Comments on pictures Deepika Padukone posted before the BAFTAs began approved both of the choice of a saree and the way the Fighter actress wore it. Deepika's classic look also reminded the Internet of one from her very first film – 2007's Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone played two characters in Om Shanti Om – ill-fated film star Shantipriya and her doppelganger Sandy. Even though Deepika's BAFTA saree looked nothing like the late-Seventies outfits she wore as Shantipriya, the Internet was feeling the vibes. "Shantipriya, you will always be famous," read a comment on Deepika's post. "Alexa, play Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om," read another, referring to a famous song from the film. A fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone the dreamy girl" – Shantipriya was nicknamed 'Dreamy Girl' in Om Shanti Om, a play on Hema Malini's nickname of Dream Girl. "Shantipriya is back," wrote another fan.

Scroll through the comments on Deepika Padukone's post here:

Here's a still from Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om:

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunited for several films after Om Shanti Om – Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. She was last seen as an Air Force officer in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas coming up. In the last couple of years, Deepika has become a global face – in 2022, she served on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival (and wore two sarees), and she was a presenter at the Oscars last year.