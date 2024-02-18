BAFTA 2024: Presenter Deepika Padukone Slays In Sabyasachi Saree

Deepika Padukone at the BAFTAs 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

Deepika Padukone is at the 77th British Academy Film Awards where she is a presenter – her first time at the BAFTAs – and she's certainly wearing her desi heart on her sleeve. Deepika walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London where the awards ceremony is being held in a glittering white saree with a matching backless blouse. Her OOTN was created by designer Sabyasachi, Deepika's go-to person for a great saree look. The actress, last seen in Fighter, posted a series of photos of her look.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's saree:

Shaleena Nathani, who styles Deepika, posted a back view of the actress' look. "Tonight at the BAFTAs," she wrote.

Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani posted a pre-BAFTA picture of herself with Deepika Padukone, captioned: "BAFTA mornings. Sweating it out before she takes centre stage."

This isn't the first time Deepika Padukone has taken the saree international. She wore a Rohit Bal creation at her very first Cannes Film Festival years ago and then again a Sabyasachi saree followed by an Abu-Sandeep look while serving on the Cannes jury in 2022.

Back to the BAFTAs which are being hosted by actor David Tennant – Deepika Padukone joins an august line-up of presenters including Hugh Grant, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba and Andrew Scott. The nominee slate includes Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for Best Actor, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan for Best Actress, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor, and Emily Blunt, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Rosamund Pike for Best Supporting Actress.