BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone On The List Of Presenters

Deepika Padukone shared this image.

An update from the awards season - the list of presenters for this year's BAFTA Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was announced and guess who is on it? None other than Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. The actress, on Tuesday morning, shared the list of presenters on her Instagram story and she simply wrote, "Gratitude." Other presenters include football legend David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel and Idris Elba.

The 77th British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 18 (February 19 in India) at London's Royal Festival Hall. This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations, securing 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things has 11 nominations. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, secured nomination in only five categories.

Deepika Padukone, who is a regular attendee at international events, was one of the presenters at last year's Academy Awards. She presented the performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu and she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Deepika Padukone has a reputation for ruling international red carpets and events. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. Before that, she attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member in 2022. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years. She also attended MTV EMAs in 2016.