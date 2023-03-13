Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Is Queen Of The Red Carpet In Classic Hollywood Black

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone's OOTD.(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Attention folks, Hollywood's biggest award night is here and Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters this year clearly understood the assignment. The actress teased her Instafam with pictures of her OOTD and stunning can't even begin to describe it. Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars this year. The actress showed up in a classic black Louis Vuitton outfit. She wore a black ballgown that she accessorised with a Cartier neckpiece. Major Breakfast at Tiffany's vibes. She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy many among others as presenters.

Additionally, it is a big year for India at the 95th Academy Awards what with three big nominations for RRR song Naatu Naatu and documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. Bonus - a Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kalabhairava. What's not to look forward to?

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's posts:

Because one picture is not enough to do justice to the look.

A close up of Deepika Padukone's Oscar OOTD.

Deepika Padukone has quite a bit of a reputation for ruling international red carpets and events. Last year, she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. Last year, also attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member last year. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years.