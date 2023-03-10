An Appreciation Post For Oscar-Bound Deepika Padukone's Airport Look

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport early Friday am, presumably flying out to Los Angeles where she will present an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika was dressed in her trademark travel style – which is covered up and comfy. For this long-haul flight, comfy translated to a blazer, turtleneck and baggy jeans, all topped off by a pair of spectacles. Deepika's carry-on luggage was Louis Vuitton – unsurprisingly, given that she's an ambassador for the design house and will likely wear a Louis Vuitton creation at the Oscars. See pictures of Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport here:

Deepika Padukone was captured by cameras she exited her car at the airport – husband Ranveer Singh reportedly saw her off, his arm visible in some of the pictures.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Deepika Padukone's airport look here – she loves a jacket and recently prompted hilarious reactions after being spotted in a massive leather jacket totally unsuitable for Mumbai's balmy weather even in the short while it would take her to get onto her plane. This blazer and jeans look, however, ticks all the boxes.

Deepika Padukone is off to Los Angeles to attend the Oscars as a presenter, the third Indian to do so after Star Trek icon Persis Khambatta and desi girl Priyanka Chopra. This year, the Oscars are specially significant for India with three films nominated – Naatu Naatu from RRR is up for Best Original Song, All That Breathes is and The Elephant Whisperers are competing for Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short respectively.