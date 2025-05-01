Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh On A Dinner Date With Instagram Head Adam Mosseri

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out for a dinner date last night. They were joined by a special guest, Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Adam Mosseri shared a selfie with the power couple and wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

Deepika Padukone reacted to the post and wrote in the comments section, "What happens at @papasbombay stays at @papasbombay! (Zipper-mouth face, face with hand over mouth, grinning face with sweat emojis). Ranveer wrote, "Good times! (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) COYG!"

For the dinner night, Deepika wore a beige blazer and kept her tresses loose. Ranveer Singh wore a black blazer over a white shirt. Adam Mosseri was seen hugging the couple before exiting the restaurant. The couple left the venue holding hands. They posed briefly with fans before getting into their car.

The restaurant, that hosted the dinner for the couple, shared a picture on its Instagram handle.

On the personal front, the couple welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. They introduced Dua with the paparazzi at a special meet-greet in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Deepika will, reportedly, be acting in Shah Rukh Khan's King. But there's no official confirmation yet.