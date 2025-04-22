How <i>Padmaavat</i> Makers Reacted To Rumours Of Dream Sequence Between Khilji And Rani Padmavati

Goes without saying, Padmavaat was one of the most controversial films of Deepika Padukone's career. It marked her third collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and her second with Ranveer Singh after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The film, however, performed very well at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018.

There were several speculations circulating at that time, claiming that a dreamy sequence was shot between Khilji played by Ranveer Singh and Rani Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone.

Despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers constantly refuting such claims, the rumours continued to grow wild.

The rumours making the rounds, suggested that Ranveer Singh's character, the vicious Khilji dreams of being with Deepika Padukone aka Rani Padmavati. This did not sit well with the audience, and triggered a severe backlash. But such a scene never existed in the movie.

According to a report on Business Standard, the makers then had to put a disclaimer on an Ad, with Deepika on one side, which stated, "Padmaavat is a film that every Indian will be proud of. Please visit your nearest theatre on January 25 to experience it yourself."

They further stated how the film was a labour of love and a respectful homage to the valour and courage that the Rajputs stand for. Rani Padmavati's bravery and sacrifice were not tarnished in any manner, and represented with utmost sincerity.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made only five modifications to the film and granted it a U/A certificate for its release in India. No further cuts or changes were made, other than what had been approved. The makers were grateful to the government authorities, the CBFC, the film fraternity, and their supporters amidst all the chaos and the film finally making it to the theatres.

Padmavaat was re-released in theatres on February 6, 2025.

