Deepika Padukone Calls Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> "Worth Every Minute": "So Incredibly Proud Of You"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been watched by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, and she is proud! The actress took to her Instagram to give a shout-out to Ranveer Singh for his incredible performance.

She wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Instagram/Deepika Padukone

Dhurandhar X Reviews

Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5. From being embroiled in controversies to fans eagerly awaiting Ranveer Singh's powerful comeback after two years, Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer launch.

Social media has been abuzz with reviews from fans since this morning. Most comments read, "Ranveer Singh is phenomenal," describing it as a full "paisa vasool" watch.

Yesterday, Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, took to social media to urge the audience to put an end to cancel culture, as Dhurandhar was experiencing it even before its release amid all the controversies.

In the same context, one Internet user wrote, "Guys, please don't believe negative critic reviews. Go and watch #Dhurandhar yourself, then share your own verdict/opinion."

While some are highly impressed with Akshaye Khanna's performance, as predicted from the trailer, others find Ranveer Singh to be on another level.

A major part of the X reviews also praises the solid background score and the well-crafted action sequences by Aditya Dhar.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

