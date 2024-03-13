Throwback Time: An Oscars 2023 BTS Featuring Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone with her team in a throwback. (courtesy: yiannitsapatori)

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at Hollywood's biggest award night last year, the Oscars. Deepika's hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shared a BTS moment from 2023's Oscars. It features Deepika along with her sister Anisha Padukone and her team - Shaleena Nathani, Sandhya Shekhar, Danny Kabouni, Gabriel DeSanti and Apeksha Maker. Yianni Tsapatori captioned the picture, "Oscars moment '23 #1yearago 12.03.23." For the big day, Deepika Padukone wore a custom-made black classic black Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier jewellery.

Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar, in her Instagram post, decoded Deepika Padukone's no-makeup makeup look for Oscars 2023 and she wrote, "I've always been about the no-makeup makeup era (yep, it is not just a trend). Most believe that these trends are great for chill days, laid-back brunches, and work-from-office days. But no-makeup is going places! Literally, to the Oscars. Throwback to the time when we did a quintessential no-makeup look for Deepika Padukone at the Oscars."

Last year, Deepika Padukone shared a few BTS photos from the Oscars. "And the rest is history," she captioned the post.

When Deepika Padukone appeared on the Oscars stage last year, she introduced the track Naatu Naatu like this: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Signing off, the actress said, "It's earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."