FYI, Queer Eye's Tan France Just Delivered His Verdict On Deepika Padukone's Oscar Look

Tan France and Deepika Padukone shared these images. (courtesy: tanfrance, deepikapadukone)

Queer Eye's Tan France posted a belated review of Deepika Padukone's Oscar look after she shared a behind-the-scenes album of her Academy Awards experience. The actress was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. Sharing the backstage photos, Deepika wrote, “And, the rest is history…” Tan France was among the first to drop a comment under the pictures. He wrote, “You were a vision" along with a heart face emoji. For her grand debut, Deepika wore a custom-made black Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier jewellery. In the pics, Deepika is seen preparing for her stage appearance. In the next slide, the actress is waiting for her cue. The last one features Deepika introducing the Naatu Naatu performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The electrifying number from SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song at the Oscars. Deepika also became the third Indian to attend the Oscars in the capacity of a presenter after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone, at the time of introducing the song Naatu Naatu,said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

She added, "It's earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film also starred John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Up next, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin's Project K in the line-up. The film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.