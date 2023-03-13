Oscars 2023 Live Updates: RRR, Deepika Padukone At Hollywood's Biggest Awards

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and Deepika Padukone (Images credit: Getty)

India is having a big moment at the 95th Academy Awards, being held in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel on his third outing as host. The Oscars are stacked this year – Naatu Naatu from RRR is nominated for Best Original Song, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are up for Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short respectively, and Deepika Padukone is attending as a presenter. Deepika is the third Indian to present an Oscar after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra. Team RRR – including director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR - are at the awards and Naatu Naatu will be performed live during the ceremony – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing, Lauren Gottlieb will dance. There are several firsts among this year's slate of nods - all five Best Actor contenders are first time nominees, and a record four Asian actors have received acting nominations, among them Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan who has swept this year's award season and won the Oscar as well. His co-star Michelle Yeoh might be the first Asian winner of the Best Actress Oscar – or Cate Blanchett could win her third statuette. Also in the running is Andrea Riseborough whose controversial nomination was upheld by the Academy after a review. Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress and Steven Spielberg could win his fourth Oscar.

Here are the Live Updates from Oscars 2023:

Mar 13, 2023 06:39 (IST) Oscars 2023: Fashion

Angela Bassett didn't win Best Supporting Actress but how stunning did she look in her Moschino gown?

(Getty Images)



Mar 13, 2023 06:35 (IST) Oscars 2023: James Friend



James Friend wins an Oscar for Best Cinematography for All Quiet On The Western Front.

Mar 13, 2023 06:32 (IST) "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"



Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip - The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mar 13, 2023 06:26 (IST) Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye



An Irish Goodbye takes home an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

Mar 13, 2023 06:15 (IST) RRR At The Oscars

Soooooo.... this year, winners busting their 45 second speech limit will be Naatu Naatu-d off stage instead of being drowned out by music. Still don't know if Jimmy Kimmel was joking - nobody has busted the 45 secs yet



Mar 13, 2023 06:23 (IST) Oscars 2023: Navalny



Navalny wins best Best Documentary Feature Film. Indian documentary All that Breathes misses out.

Mar 13, 2023 06:09 (IST) Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis



Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Mar 13, 2023 06:01 (IST) Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan



Ke Huy Quan wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ke Huy Quan wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Quan was the odds-on favorite for best supporting actor over his fellow nominees -- Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway") and Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans") -- after an awards season sweep.

Mar 13, 2023 05:54 (IST) RRR At The Oscars

RRR-ed carpet: Jr NTR's look channels Bheem. Cool?

(Getty Images)



Mar 13, 2023 05:53 (IST) Oscars 2023: Guillermo Del Toro



Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio bags the first award, for Best Animated Feature.

Mar 13, 2023 05:45 (IST) Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel Tells It Like It Is

"If anyone commits a felony you will get the Best Actor awards," quipped host Jimmy Kimmel before adding that a crisis team would make that very unlikely (cough WILL SMITH SLAPGATE cough)



Mar 13, 2023 05:39 (IST) RRR At The Oscars

Red carpet pic - Ram Charan and wife Upasana (love the saree)

(Getty Images)





Mar 13, 2023 05:14 (IST) RRR At The Oscars

Team RRR, dressed and ready - director SS Rajamouli flanked by Ram Charan and Jr NTR





Mar 13, 2023 05:09 (IST) India At The Oscars

Just Deepika Padukone, ready to slay - Deepika is presenting an award this year. She is the third Indian to present an Oscar after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra





Mar 13, 2023 04:57 (IST) RRR At The Oscars

Oscar Day is here and RRR star Jr NTR has already posted a glimpse of his OOTN



