The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Dancing Clip From Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh Reacts

Deepika Padukone in a still from Deewani Mastani. (courtesy: theacademy)

In a thrilling update today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic video from the 2015 epic historical romance, Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film boasted a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles. Adapted from Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau, Bajirao Mastani intricately woven the tale of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700-1740) and his second wife, Mastani. The shared clip featured Deepika Padukone gracefully dancing to the enchanting tune of Deewani Mastani from the film. This evoked excitement among fans, particularly enthusiasts of Shreya Ghoshal and Deepika.

The caption accompanying the post by the Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars, read, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

Adding to the buzz, Ranveer Singh chimed in with a heartfelt comment, describing the performance as "Mesmeric!" Netizens poured in the love, hailing Deepika Padukone as the "Queen of Indian Cinema" and praising Shreya Ghoshal's soulful rendition complementing Deepika's on-screen charm. One user expressed, "Finally! This movie DESERVES attention!". Another fan extolled Deepika's portrayal of Mastani as "a piece of art."

In a noteworthy sidebar, Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023 as a presenter alongside luminaries such as Halle Berry, John Travolta, and Harrison Ford. The actress introduced the performance of Naatu Naatu - a song from the 2022 movie RRR. For the unversed, this energetic track etched its name in history by clinching the Oscar in the Best Song category. It became the first Indian film song to achieve the prestigious accolade in this category.