Crazy Viral: Vin Diesel Shares Unseen Photo With xXx Co-Star Deepika Padukone From India Trip

Vin Diesel shared this image. (courtesy: vindiesel)

Hollywood star Vin Diesel began the week by surprising his Indian fans, as he shared a throwback picture with his xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone. The unseen picture was clicked when the Fast & Furious actor came to India to promote their 2017 action film, which also marked Deepika's Hollywood debut. The picture shows Vin helping Deepika with her coat, while xXx: Return of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso can be seen sitting in an auto-rickshaw. Looking back at his visit to the country, Vin wrote a detailed note revealing how he “promised” Deepika that he would come to India along with their director. Vin also disclosed that the American filmmaker had sent him a new script that made his eldest daughter Hania “emotional”.

Sharing the picture Vin Diesel wrote, “When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel's Follow up to Barbie… Universal's Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course, the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed. If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… She suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?”

Of course, this wasn't the first time that Vin Diesel dropped a picture alongside Deepika Padukone. Last year, in June, Vin shared a throwback still from the sets of XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage, featuring him and Deepika. Along with the picture, the Hollywood star wrote, “Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always.” Check out the post here:

In xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Serena Unger, a deadly XXX team member. Vin Diesel, on the other hand, essayed the titular role of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel have shared a warm friendship over the years. Read what he wrote about Deepika Padukone in his piece for Time, when the actress earned a spot on Time's 100 Most Influential People list in 2018.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Next up, the actress, who is expecting her first child, will share screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in May.