Vin Diesel's Post For Deepika Padukone: 'She Brought Me To India And I Loved It'

A throwback of Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: vindiesel)

Vin Diesel has shared a special post for his co-star Deepika Padukone. The actor has shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Deepika on Instagram. It is a still from their 2017 film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. The film marked Deepika's Hollywood debut. Along with the picture, Vin Diesel wrote, “Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always.” Deepika played the role of Serena Unger, a deadly xXx team member in the film. Back then, Vin Diesel had also joined Deepika for the promotion campaign in India. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Now, take a look at Vin Diesel's special post:

Let us take a look at some of the previous pictures shared by Vin Diesel.

Did you know that Vin Diesel wrote a special note for Deepika in Time? When Deepika made it to the Time 100 Most Influential People list in 2018, Vin Diesel wrote, "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world."

He wrote, “When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry-it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn't work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Deepika Padukone als opened up about her equation with Vin Diesel on several occasions. At the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika told France 24, “He's adorable. He's just the most amazing person I've ever met. He's generous and kind. All the amazing experiences I had are because of him and his faith in me for what I could do for the movie. He is a friend for life."

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Project K and Intern in the kitty.