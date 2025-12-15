Old Video Of Ranveer Singh Defending Long Shifts Goes Viral Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Demand

Amid Dhurandhar's strong box office run, an old video of Ranveer Singh sharing his views on the 8-hour work shift is grabbing attention. The clip is from a 2022 interview with a media portal, where the actor spoke about the issue.

The 8-hour shift debate has been one of the most discussed topics in the Indian film industry this year. It began after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit when her request for an eight-hour shift as a new mother was turned down.

Ranveer Singh's Old Video Grabs Internet's Attention

In the resurfaced video, Ranveer was seen addressing a similar topic. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "A lot of times people complain... other artists and their management complain ki 'Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.' Sab log bolte hain '8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai.' (A lot of times, people complain... other artists and their management say, 'You're messing things up for everyone.' Everyone says, 'You sometimes shoot 10-12 hours in an 8-hour shift, so we also have to do it')."

He added, "But ab 8 ghanta mein woh cheez jo hum chahte hain, woh nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I'm not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. (But if what we want isn't achieved in 8 hours, then it's fine. You can do a little extra shooting)."

Deepika On 8-hour Shift Demand

After her reported exit from Spirit, Deepika spoke about the issue in an interview with Brut India. She said, "I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. Only someone who has worked in the system long enough will understand the conditions we work in. And I'm saying this as a top star, so you can imagine what it's like for everyone else, especially the crew."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has earned over Rs 350 crore. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal, among others. A sequel, teased in the post-credit scene, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.



