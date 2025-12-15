Samantha "Still Buzzing" After Watching <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Praises "Shapeshifter" Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar has been receiving positive reviews since its theatrical release on December 5. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, has already crossed Rs 350 crore at the box office. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken to social media and written a note praising the cast and crew.



Samantha Reviews Dhurandhar

After watching Dhurandhar, Samantha wrote, "Still buzzing after #Dhurandhar. The big-screen experience, the immersion, the thrill. And @ranveersingh-unreal. A shapeshifter, a joy, forever a fan. Every department in perfect sync. Just stunning to watch."

Congratulating director Aditya Dhar, she added, "@adityadharfilms Biggest congratulations. Akshaye Khanna-the brilliance. @rampal72 Goosebumps. @actormaddy Never stop surprising." Samantha also tagged Sanjay Dutt with fire emojis. Take a look at Samantha's post here:

About Samantha

The actress recently married director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore and shared glimpses of the wedding on social media. See Samantha's post here:

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 351 crore in 10 days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Ranveer Singh also shared a note on Instagram amid the film's massive success. His post read, "Kismat ki ek bohot khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar aur sabr."

(Loose translation: "Destiny has a beautiful habit - it changes when the time is right. But for now... keep your eyes open and have patience.")

The film's sequel was teased in a post-credit scene and is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.



