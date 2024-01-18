BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things Lead Nominations List

London:
A still from Oppenheimer. (courtesy: YouTube)
The nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced. And as expected, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led nominations, securing 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things also grabbed the top spot in the list as it earned 11 nods.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oppenheimer, which had earned 15 mentions on the BAFTA longlists unveiled earlier this month, is competing for British Academy honors in such categories as best film, director (for Nolan), adapted screenplay, as well as for best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best-supporting actress (Emily Blunt) and best-supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others.
Poor Things is nominated for such honors as Best Film, outstanding British Film (for Lanthimos and others), Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Leading Actress (Emma Stone).
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, fell short. It secured nomination in only five categories.
The final winners will be unveiled and presented with their awards at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.
Scottish actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year's awards ceremony.
See the full list of nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards below.
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life -- Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People's President -- Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama -- Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How to Have Sex -- Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? -- Ella Glendining (Director)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall -- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie -- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers -- David Hemingson
Maestro-- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives -- Celine Song
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
20 Days in Mariupol -- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall-- Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives -- Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow -- J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
The Zone of Interest -- Jonathan Glazer
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron -- Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget -- Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental -- Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse -- Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
DIRECTOR
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
LEADING ACTRESS
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All of Us Strangers -- Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
How to Have Sex -- Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
Napoleon -- Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
The Old Oak -- Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
Poor Things -- Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
Rye Lane -- Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
Saltburn -- Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
Scrapper -- Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Wonka -- Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
The Zone of Interest -- Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczynska
BEST FILM
Anatomy of a Fall -- Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
The Holdovers -- Mark Johnson
Killers of the Flower Moon -- Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
Oppenheimer -- Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
Poor Things -- Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol-- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
American Symphony -- Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia -- Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie -- Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
Wham! -- Chris Smith
CASTING
All of Us Strangers-- Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall -- Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers -- Susan Shopmaker
How to Have Sex -- Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon -- Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Lukasz Zal
EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Senechal
Killers of the Flower Moon,Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
MAKE UP & HAIR
Killers of the Flower Moon -- Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro -- Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon-- Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer -- Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things-- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
ORIGINAL SCORE
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie -- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon-- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer -- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things -- Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone of Interest-- Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus, Katarzyna Sikora
SOUND
Ferrari -- Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro -- Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One -- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer -- Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone of Interest -- Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator -- Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 -- Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One -- Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon -- Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things -- Simon Hughes
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day -- Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending -- Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon -- Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Festival of Slaps -- Abdou Cisse, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka -- Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster -- Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such a Lovely Day -- Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow -- Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
