BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things Lead Nominations List

The nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced. And as expected, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led nominations, securing 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things also grabbed the top spot in the list as it earned 11 nods.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oppenheimer, which had earned 15 mentions on the BAFTA longlists unveiled earlier this month, is competing for British Academy honors in such categories as best film, director (for Nolan), adapted screenplay, as well as for best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best-supporting actress (Emily Blunt) and best-supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others.

Poor Things is nominated for such honors as Best Film, outstanding British Film (for Lanthimos and others), Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Leading Actress (Emma Stone).

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, fell short. It secured nomination in only five categories.

The final winners will be unveiled and presented with their awards at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Scottish actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year's awards ceremony.

See the full list of nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards below.

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life -- Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People's President -- Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama -- Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How to Have Sex -- Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? -- Ella Glendining (Director)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall -- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie -- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers -- David Hemingson

Maestro-- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives -- Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days in Mariupol -- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy of a Fall-- Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives -- Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Society of the Snow -- J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

The Zone of Interest -- Jonathan Glazer

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron -- Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget -- Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental -- Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse -- Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DIRECTOR

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers -- Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

How to Have Sex -- Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Napoleon -- Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

The Old Oak -- Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

Poor Things -- Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

Rye Lane -- Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

Saltburn -- Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

Scrapper -- Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Wonka -- Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

The Zone of Interest -- Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczynska

BEST FILM

Anatomy of a Fall -- Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

The Holdovers -- Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon -- Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

Oppenheimer -- Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

Poor Things -- Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol-- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony -- Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia -- Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie -- Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham! -- Chris Smith

CASTING

All of Us Strangers-- Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall -- Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers -- Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex -- Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon -- Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Lukasz Zal

EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Senechal

Killers of the Flower Moon,Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers of the Flower Moon -- Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro -- Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon-- Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer -- Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things-- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie -- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon-- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer -- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things -- Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest-- Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus, Katarzyna Sikora

SOUND

Ferrari -- Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro -- Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One -- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer -- Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest -- Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator -- Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 -- Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One -- Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon -- Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things -- Simon Hughes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day -- Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending -- Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon -- Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival of Slaps -- Abdou Cisse, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka -- Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster -- Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such a Lovely Day -- Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow -- Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

