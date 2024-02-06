In A Viral Video, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Spotted Shopping In Belgium

Image instagrammed by Deepika's fanpage. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukoneFanpage)

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never miss the chance to impress their fans with couple goals. Whether supporting each other through thick and thin or going on shopping sprees on vacation they often grabbed attention with their adorable moments.

Recently, a video of the couple from their Belgium trip went viral across social media platforms.

In the video, Deepika can be seen walking inside a clothing store with a bunch of clothes hanging on her arm while Ranveer can be seen walking behind her. Ranveer and Deepika walked hand-in-hand after stepping out of the mall. Ranveer and Deepika were in Belgium in November last year for their fifth wedding anniversary.

It is believed that the video is from that vacation. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. Fighter was released in theatres on January 25.

Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film Don 3.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Singham Again.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)