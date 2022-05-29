Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Signing Off From The French Riviera In A Fusion Saree

Deepika Padukone's final look for Cannes closing ceremony was this.(courtesy: shaleenanathani)

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous in the world of showbiz and Deepika Padukone, who was a jury member this year, had multiple occasions to showcase her sartorial picks. And so for the final leg of her this year's Cannes festivities at the closing ceremony on Saturday, the actress made it count and how. For the closing ceremony, the actress showed up in a ruffled white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accessorized with an equally stunning pearl necklace. Her kohl rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks finished off the look.

See Deepika Padukone's final look here:

Deepika Padukone on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone with fellow jury members. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone stood out in a white saree. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Here are all the red carpet looks that she opted for this year. At the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone sported two drastically different looks designed by Sabyasachi - a printed Mysore silk shirt and green pants. For her first red carpet appearance this year, she picked a dramatic saree with an even more dramatic eye-make-up.

For her second red carpet appearance, Deepika Padukone wore a red peplum gown by Louis Vuitton, a brand she is the house ambassador for.

After painting the French Riviera red, Deepika Padukone created magic on the red carpet with a feathered black gown and matched it with dramatic eye makeup. There was clearly a Louis Vuitton domination in Deepika Padukone's red carpet outfit choices.

Taking a leap towards more brighter shades - Deepika Padukone then wore a sunset orange Ashi Studio creation with a long train and statement green earrings to go with it.

Black and gold clearly seemed to dominate Deepika Padukone's sartorial picks for most of her red carpet outfits. But she make up for it by wearing prints and bright colours off the red carpet. The actress looked like an haute fashion empress in a black and gold Louis Vuitton creation, with extended sleeves with fringes on them. An bronzed makeup finished her look.

Deepika has made it to best-dressed lists the last three times she's been at Cannes and has worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli and Ashi Studio, to name a few.

In terms of film releases, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. Thee film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up and she will also feature with Prabhas in a film.