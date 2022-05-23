Cannes 2022: Ring The Fire Alarm On Deepika Padukone. See New Red Carpet Look

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Image Credit: Getty)

If ever proof is required that black is anything but basic, this is it. Deepika Padukone showed up on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Monday looking the definition of stunning. Deepika, serving on the Cannes jury this year, was dressed in a custom design by Louis Vuitton – a black sheath cut low, encased in what looks like hi-tech feathers. Deepika paired her showstopping dress with simple accessories - minimal jewellery, dramatic eye makeup, nude lips and hair piled on top of her head. This is Deepika's third red carpet appearance at Cannes so far; she was at the screening of Korean film Decision To Leave.

Deepika Padukone on the Cannes red carpet (Image credit: AFP)

Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani posted pre-red carpet pictures:

Here's a close-up of Deepika's beauty look:

Deepika Padukone was recently announced as one of Louis Vuitton's 'House Ambassadors.' She wore a red Louis Vuitton gown for her previous red carpet appearance; she wore a Sabyasachi saree for the opening day of Cannes.

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh flew out to join her in the French Riviera recently. A fanclub shared photos of the couple at a party with Deepika's fellow jury member Rebecca Hall.

The Cannes Film Festival is crowded with celebrities from India this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending for the twentieth year, walked the red carpet twice and flew home over the weekend. Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari also walked the red carpet as did Helly Shah and Urvashi Rautela. The Indian contingent also includes AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and other stars.