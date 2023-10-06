Deepika Padukone Adds Her Minimal Charm To Louis Vuitton's Latest Handbag Campaign For Maximal Effect

Deepika Padukone's latest LV campaign tours Paris with the newest handbag of the block

Deepika Padukone unveiled the latest campaign for Louis Vuitton's latest hero handbag, the GO-14 MM. Set against the backdrop of Paris' historic cityscape mounted with gothic arches and domes the campaign highlights their bags in the best light as the global fashion icon along with other LV muses HoYeon, Léa Seydoux, and actor, Elaine Zhong, explore the city in their own way with the latest handbag in tow. Deepika Padukone stands tall and pretty in a minimal outfit that keeps the spotlight on the quilted handbag leaning against one such arch with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She picks a basic black maxi dress layered with a cropped denim jacket, a beige belt, black wedges and black cuff bracelets. The makeup and hair are minimal at their best but enough to make a statement. The black and white GO-14 in her hand is a reflection of the intricate latticework of the Tower artistically represented by the House. The handbag also features the cross-hatched motif as its closure.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton's official website

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton's official website

Although the Capucine handbag has been around for a while, it didn't stop Nicolas Ghesquière, the legacy house's current artistic designer for the women's collection, from including it in this campaign. LV muse Deepika Padukone ditches the denim jacket for this one to make a monochromatic statement in the city of love with a small Capucine handbag. The Capucine design is a tribute to the brand's first store which opened in 1854 on the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines in Paris and has been popularly endorsed by other house muses like Zendaya.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton's official website

Deepika Padukone soars higher than the top of the Eiffel Tower for her collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

