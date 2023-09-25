Deepika Padukone's House Of Masaba Teal Saree In Jawan Is All Things Flowery

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Wearing House of Masaba in Jawan.

Masaba Gupta's House of Masaba is celebrated for its signature floral patterns, vibrant palettes, and a fresh take on modern fashion. And it appears that even Bollywood's A-listers Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan could not resist the allure of House of Masaba's fabulous creations. In the song Faraatta from their latest release Jawan, this dynamic duo graced the screen in stunning House of Masaba creations. Deepika Padukone looked breathtaking in a teal saree adorned with bold red roses. Her choice of a sleeveless red blouse with teal floral prints perfectly complemented the ensemble. With her middle-parted open hair, minimal makeup, and golden dangler earrings, Deepika exuded timeless charm. Now, onto the King of Bollywood, SRK embraced his swag with a teal shirt accessorised by a playful touch from Masaba's team – a vibrant red "crazy daisy" neck scarf. Their dance moves and on-point attire in the movie earned them a well-deserved outpouring of love from their fans.

Deepika Padukone is setting the fashion town abuzz with her exquisite saree choices, and her recent appearance at a movie press conference is no exception. The Bollywood star graced the event in a breathtaking Sabyasachi creation and showcased her innate elegance. Her choice was a sublime chiffon white saree, exquisitely adorned with black sequined borders. Adding a dash of modern flair was a sleeveless halter-neck blouse. The blouse's allure lay in its backless design, cropped length, and charming tie closures at the back. Deepika's impeccable taste extended to her accessories. She opted for emerald green earrings that beautifully contrasted with her ensemble. Her black heels exuded sophistication, and her neat top bun updo added a touch of timeless grace. The star's makeup, featuring a winged liner, glossy lips, and flushed cheeks, perfectly rounded off this stylish look.

We can't wait for more fashionable appearances from the stunning Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.