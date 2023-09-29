It Doesn't Get Any More Casual Classic Than Deepika Padukone's Denim-On-Denim Shirt And Jeans

Deepika Padukone in denim chic

Denim is an ageless classic that has been the driving force in the fashion world for a very long time. Whether age-old jeans, trucker jackets or the more recent denim jumpsuits, dresses, and even sarees, we have thoroughly loved the comfort of denim. Deepika Padukone's latest denim-on-denim look just proves our point. The actress looked absolutely chic with a sporty twist when she wore a full-sleeved denim shirt with a pair of flared denim pants, both in light blue from the brand Levis, of which the actress is an ambassador. For accessories, Deepika picked a pair of golden hoops, a gold band, and a pair of all-white sneakers. Open tresses, minimal makeup, and a cool casual style complemented her look.

Deepika Padukone's denim-on-denim looks have been our favourites. She picked a classic blue full-sleeved denim jacket and paired it with a plain white basic T-shirt. She wore a pair of blue flared pants to match the shade of the jacket. The outfit was from Levis and took the denim trend to an all-new level. Tying her tresses in a sleek high ponytail, the diva opted for a bold red lip colour, dewy makeup, and subtly kohled eyes.

While talking about Deepika Padukone's uber-cool denim-on-denim fashion, we cannot skip her chic athleisure look from Gehraiyaan promotions. The actress picked a strap corset top with a fitted bodice and teamed it with a pair of relaxed-fit denim pants. A sleek hairdo, minimal hairdo, and a lot of charisma complemented Deepika's look.

Which is your favourite denim look of Deepika Padukone's?

