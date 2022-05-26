Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Bonanza - A Giant Bar Of Chocolate And A 'Trophy' (Umm, Ranveer Singh)

Deepika and Ranveer in the video. (courtesy deepikapdukone)

Remember how Ranveer Singh was busy gushing over pictures of wife Deepika Padukone from Cannes? The actor later took a flight and flew to the French Riviera. He returned just in time for Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. So Ranveer Singh featured in Deepika Padukone's latest video from Cannes. A team member played a prank on her and gifted her a quacking duck toy. The actual gift, however, was a huge chocolate bar that the actress shared with her team. She jokingly said, "This is not the best gift of today or the day or the week, or the month, it's the best gift of the decade." Ranveer Singh's expressions were priceless. Later in the video, the actress posed with Ranveer Singh and said "My trophy." Ranveer added, "I'm the present for today."

See the post shared by Deepika Padukone here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.