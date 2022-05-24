Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Reminds Us Orange Is Still The New Black

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Images Credit: Getty)

Deepika Padukone continues to serve look after look at the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the screening of French film L'Innocent (The Innocent) wearing an orange gown with a train and a giant knot of fabric at the back. She accessorized with earrings in green, natural makeup and her hair up as she prefers. Deepika's dress is not by Louis Vuitton, which she has worn twice on the red carpet so far, but by Ashi Studio, a label she has worn on the Cannes red carpet in previously. Deepika Padukone, serving on the jury this year, posed with the rest of the selection committee at the premiere.

Deepika Padukone with fellow jury members at Cannes (Image Credit: AFP)

Before walking the red carpet, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her look:

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also posted pictures taken against the blue sea at Cannes:

"Boom" indeed:

Deepika Padukone, the most prominent Indian celebrity this year at Cannes because of her jury duty, has so far worn several designs by Louis Vuitton – for whom she is a 'House Ambassador' – and Sabyasachi both on and off the red carpet.

Deepika is the busiest Indian celebrity at Cannes 2022 but there is a sizeable desi contingent keeping her company. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the film festival for the twentieth time, walking the red carpet twice before flying back home with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari have made red carpet appearances as has former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela. Hina Khan and Helly Shah have both walked the red carpet and are still there. Other celebrities at the India Pavilion include R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kamal Haasan. Akshay Kumar was scheduled to attend but tested positive for COVID.