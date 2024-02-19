BAFTA 2024: The Internet Schools X Post Calling Deepika Padukone 'Some Random Girl'

Deepika Padukone at the BAFTAs 2024 (Image credit: Getty)

Deepika Padukone is winning hearts the world over one international appearance at a time. The actress is fresh from conquering the BAFTA 2024 where she presented an award in a glittering Sabyasachi saree. Her look has clearly been a hit with many, at least one of whom has – or rather, had - no idea who she was. On X, a post compared singer Dua Lipa unfavourably with Deepika's appearance. "Idk who she is but girl ate that look," read the caption to a picture of Deepika in her saree. "Istg if Dua doesn't serve like this," the post added. For those not well-versed in Internet slang, IDK means "I don't know" and ISTG stands for "I swear to God."

"Idk who is she," the X user repeated when comments began identifying Deepika Padukone. "Idk but that outfit is everything," the user responded to a comment, "Watching some random girl eat so bad and then there'll be Dua in a plain black gown." The word 'random' hit a nerve. "Random? She's the biggest IT girl of Bollywood," replied an indignant desi, with advice to look up the actress' previous appearances. There were other responses in the comments about Deepika's achievements.

Read the exchange here:

Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn't serve like this… pic.twitter.com/OFy58D5GYp — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024

Idk but that outfit is everything 😭😭 watching some random girl eat so bad and then there'll be dua in a plain black gown 🤡 — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024

RANDOM?

She's the biggest it girl of Bollywood — Parth (@ParthK_23) February 18, 2024

ain't no way you called Deepika random — Joy (@meinsanemommy) February 18, 2024

Deepika Padukone's name is still unfamiliar to some despite her increasing global visibility – she presented at the Oscars last year, served on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival the year before, and has been to the Met Gala more than once. The international press is as guilty as any in this regard – agencies like Getty and some media outlets misidentified Deepika as model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey.

Meantime, the offending X post also did Dua Lipa a disservice – she did not wear a plain black gown to the BAFTAs; instead, she cut a very fine figure indeed in a caped red dress by Valentino.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan, and has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas coming up.