Watch: Alia Bhatt Captures Deepika Padukone On Phone During Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Gala Show

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's camaraderie is no longer a secret in the industry. The actresses attended ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's event celebrating his brand's 25 years in Mumbai recently. A video from the event is already viral in which Alia Bhatt can be seen capturing Deepika Padukone on her phone during her walk on the runway.

Deepika captivated the viewers' attention as she walked the ramp with ease and elan. This event marked the superstar's return to the ramp after her baby's birth in last September.

For the event, Deepika channeled retro vibes. She wore a monochromatic pant, top and trench ensemble with opulent layered necklaces including a choker and a cross-pendant in rubies and diamonds by the couturier. A stack of bracelets in similar gems sat on top of black leather gloves, and a headband finished the look. Take a look:

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt looked desi and glam in a black Sabyasachi saree, paired with a jewel-crusted embellished blouse. Alia Bhatt wore a long note cheering for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's craftsmanship.

An excerpt from the note read, "I've been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I'll cherish forever). Your work isn't just fashion-it's art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone first teased the audience with their bonding on Koffee With Karan, back in 2018. The actresses spilled about each other's secrets, likings and dislikings on the show.

They also featured in a blockbuster image, shared by Karan Johar back in the day. The picture features, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Alpha, the spy-thriller from the Yash Raj spy-universe. Deepika Padukone was last seen in the multi-starrrer Singham Again last year.