Internet Defends Kamal Haasan Over His 'Banana' Joke On Trisha Krishnan: "Nothing Double Meaning Here"

Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are busy promoting Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. At one of the promotional events, Kamal Haasan made a joke on Trisha (taking a cue from her words) which left the internet divided. While a section of the Internet slammed Kamal Haasan, his fans came out in his defence, asking why "banter" is not taken in the right spirit.

At the event, Trisha was asked about her favourite dish. "I like eating them all, but I like boiled banana more. What's it called?" She was referring to a dish called pazham pori, a type of banana fritters.

Kamal Haasan reminded her of the name and said, "She doesn't know the name but likes putting it in her mouth." Trisha burst into laughter. Kamal Haasan also patted on her knee, suggesting the comment was made in jest. The video is already viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The video drew diverse reactions. "All the senses have gone to the air I think !! Worst," wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Why you guys always take on double meaning?"

A large number of fans supported Kamal Haasan and said he just played with words.

A user wrote, "This is a very jovial dialogue usually used in most Tamil Houses by moms & Dads. Nothing disgusting in this."

Another user wrote, "Nothing double meaning here....trisha forget the name of the food she likes...kamal replied that she eats but doesn't know the name of the food."

"There is nothing wrong here da mairu. So pathetic that you are so used to watching your perverted heroes that you think everyone is like that," wrote another.

"I am Tamil and I am not a Kamal fan. But I don't think he meant it in the meaning you are thinking. Everyone find out what's offensive only after reading the comments. We all tease our friends if they don't know something," another comment read.

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life stars Kamal, Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. It will be released in theatres on June 5. The film unites Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan almost after four decades of Nayakan (1987).