Ponniyin Selvan 2: Vikram And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film Gets A Release Date

A still from the video. (courtesy: Lyca Productions)

Finally, the makers of magnum opusPonniyin Selvan: Ihave announced the release date of the sequel. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared a short clip announcing the release date. The caption read, "Let's get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2#PonniyinSelvan." The clip opens with Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) sitting in front of a Kali statute. The clip also shows glimpses of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi). Nandini can be seen sitting in front of a mirror, looking worried, while Arulmozhi Varman is seen walking amid monks and Vandhiyathevan, sitting in the forest, is seen with many wounds.

The text in the clip reads, "The Cholas are back." Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film's second part will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Here have a look:

Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical action-adventure drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel of the same name. The first part revolved around the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on September 30, 2022. It opened to good reviews from the critics and received immense applause from the audience as well.

In November, the makers hosted a success bash in Chennai, and several pictures from the party went viral on the Internet. In the viral pictures, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happily posing with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Check out some images below:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. It will release five regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.