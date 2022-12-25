Christmas 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Celebrate The Festival Like This

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has treated her Insta family to a new and adorable picture of her and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Along with the photo, she wished her fans Merry Christmas. In the image, the mother-daughter duo are happily posing for the selfie. Aishwarya looks pretty in a black jacket, while Aaradhya can be seen in a pink sweatshirt. They can be seen holding a decorated basket with Aaradhya's name written on a red cloth. In the background, we can see Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai's photo.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless," followed by heart and sparkles emoticons. Check out the post below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely shares pictures on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, she shared a photo of her parents to wish them on their anniversary. She wrote, "Dearest darling Mommy-Dodda and Daddy-Ajja. Much love and prayers on your Anniversary. Love you infinitely."

Earlier, the actress shared pictures from the Pro-Kabaddi League final, where Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the title. "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Champions. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen... Kudos boys!!! God Bless always Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!" read her caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. Next, she will be seen in the sequel of the movie.

