Pics: Aishwarya-Aaradhya Bachchan, Mira Rajput-Misha And Others At Riaan Deshmukh's Birthday Party

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's son Riaan celebrated his 8th birthday on Saturday. The star couple hosted a party for their son, which was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Mira Rajput and daughter Misha and son Zain, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with kids Guriq and Mehr, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana's kids Virajveer and Varushka, accompanied by mom and author Tahira Kashyap. Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan was also pictured at the party. Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti were pictured arriving at the party with daughter Kesha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were pictured with gifts in their hands.

Mira Rajput and daughter Misha at the party.

Hosts Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Tahira Kashyap pictured with son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Soha Ali Khan was all smiles as she posed with daughter Inaaya.

Arpita Khan Sharma also attended at the party.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pictured with kids Mehr and Guriq.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also attended the party.

Keerti and Sharad Kelkar with daughter.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gayaand Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli and much recently in the film Mister Mummy.