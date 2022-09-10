Riteish Deshmukh Uses Ganesh Chaturthi Time To Bond With His Sons - Riaan And Rahyl. See How

A still from Riteish Deshmukh's video. (courtesy: riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh has found the "finest way" to bond with his sons - Riaan and Rahyl. On Friday, the actor shared a video on Instagram, showing how he created a beautiful eco-friendly Ganesh idol with his sons for Ganesh Chaturthi. In the video, Riaan and Rahyl can be seen making a Ganesh idol, using cardboard, newspaper, and recycled papers, with the help of their friends and parents Riteish and Genelia D'Souza. Riteish's sons can also be seen playing around with Ganesh's trunk that they made out of paper.

Sharing the video, Riteish wrote, "Every year I make an Eco-friendly Ganesha Idol from recycled paper, cardboard or clay with Riaan & Rahyl. Finest bonding time a father can spend with their children. With each passing year, they are getting more curious & with their creative juices overflowing Genelia and I have to be on top of our toes."

He added, "This year was surely a more collaborative effort with me taking the back seat. Vansh & Diviyaana joining in made this experience even better. Genelia encourages me to do this every year. I can't thank her enough- love you Baiko. Bappa you bring so much joy and peace to every family. You are going today, all I want to say is-Ganpati bappa morya, pudavarchi lavkarya!"

Riteish's post caught actor Arjun Rampal's attention, whose comment read, "Wow, that's the best Ganesha I have seen" with the hashtag Ganpati Bappa Morya.

At the end of the video, Riaan and Rahyl are also seen doing arti along with their parents Riteish and Genelia.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza married in February 2012.