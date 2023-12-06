Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Make For Delightful Mother-Daughter Style In Black And Silver

Aishwarya And Aaradhya Make For The Most Delightful Mother-Daughter Style

Bollywood galas have always been an extravagant affair so of course, we expected nothing less from the screening of Netflix's The Archies. It was a full house with all the celebrities coming down to cheer on the cast of the movie. Among them was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who in all her stylish glory, looked fabulous. It is never a dull day when Aishwarya decides to make a statement in classic silhouettes. For the special screening, Aishwarya picked a stunning, fail-proof black number that was bound to make heads turn. She picked a classy black style that was etched with the right elements of bling and power dressing. She looked beautiful in a longline coat dress that was adorned with intricate embellishment and embroidered patterns. The structured shoulders added an extra edge to her style in no time. Her beauty game was equally chic with her glam look topped with a classic red lip. Her blonde highlights added an appealing contrast to her overall look and we took notes!

Aaradhya aced a stunning black look that gave us an ultimate fashionista vibe. She matched the silhouette as Aishwarya's. Her style had an element of power dressing with dramatic panelling on the side. The embellished, embroidered pattern on the sleeves added a bling to her overall style. Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan gave us stunning mother-daughter style goals as they twinned black.

Not the first time the duo have dressed alike and impressed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are taking over the fashion sphere with their twinning game.