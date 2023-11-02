Aishwarya Rai In A White Anarkali Is One Traditionally Chic Birthday Girl

Aishwarya Rai stays rooted to her love for traditional outfits on her 50th birthday

Aishwarya Rai has added numerous accolades to her name, one being of an absolute fashionista. As the actress turns 50, she gives us another golden-style moment to add to our festive diaries. Timeless, ethnic pieces have always had a vote of approval from the star. Her love for anarkalis know no bounds, so it was only fair to go with yet another for her birthday. With a generous dose of shine and elegance, her beautiful chikankari white suit set featured intricate embroidered patterns that indeed made a case for evergreen style. The neon pink and golden embroidery details on the border and the anarkali suit lend a pop of colour and a dash of bling. Right in time for the festive season, her white anarkali is setting the best kind of fashion goals for women of all ages.

Well, that's not all. A closer look at Aishwarya's look and you will notice how perfectly she accentuated her look with the right kind of makeup. She opted for a nude dewy base and ditched the deep reds for something more subtle. Glossy lips, fluttery lashes and her signature poker-straight hair sealed the beauty deal for her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's penchant for classic Indian wear continues to inspire and her latest look is proof that at 50 years, she has only just begun.