Why Neeta Lulla Had To Create Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas Climax <i>Saree</i> Overnight

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger than life representation of Devdas was on the favourites list of every movie lover. The grandeur of the movie was such that it bagged five national awards, out of which three were for production and costume design. Ace designer, Neeta Lulla recently spilled othe beans on the high-pressure environment the movie's most powerful scenes, the climax. The couturier opened up on how Sanjay Leela Bhansali requested for changes being made to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's saree, which had the crew working last minute to make amends to the palla.

During an interview with News18, Neeta Lulla was quoted as saying, "I had only overnight to create that look. The whole film featured sarees that were 12 to 14 metres long. I had to create two or three sarees to create the entire ensemble. For the final scene, Sanjay felt he needed a cotton Durga Puja saree.

Here are a few more details about what exactly went down. On the night before filming the crucial climax scene for Devdas, Neeta Lulla made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan try her saree. It was 7 PM in the clock and Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn't satisfied with the length of the saree's palla. He had a creative vision of it to catch fire in the shot and wanted it to have more length to make it look more realistic.

To this Neeta Lulla reacted by excusing herself and getting to work swiftly to get the job done as per Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brief. The last minute preparation included her making a few quick phone calls to find a solution and managed to convince her trusted fabric vendors to open shop at 11 PM that helped her get her hands on the required material. Additionally, she instructed her team of craftsmen to start work on adding borders and embellishments to the fabric. The result was that not just one, but two sarees were created, each measuring 13 metres in length. And Voila! By 8:30 AM the next morning the outfit was created.

